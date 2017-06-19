Chick-fil-A now offers gluten-free buns

KXAN Staff Published:
Chick-fil-A now offering gluten free bun. (Courtesy: Chick-fil-A)
Chick-fil-A now offering gluten free bun. (Courtesy: Chick-fil-A)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — If you’ve been waiting for a gluten free bun to be offered at Chick-fil-A, your time has come…but it’ll be slightly more work on your end.

The gluten-free buns come individually packaged, which means customers will have to assemble their sandwiches themselves. The bun can be ordered with any of Chick-fil-A’s sandwich offerings, but it’ll cost an additional $1.15.

The fast-food chain says it added the bun to its menu in response to requests from customers. The bun is made from a mix of grains including sorghum, amaranth, millet, quinoa and teff.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s