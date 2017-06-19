Chick-fil-A now offers gluten-free buns

AUSTIN (KXAN) — If you’ve been waiting for a gluten free bun to be offered at Chick-fil-A, your time has come…but it’ll be slightly more work on your end.

The gluten-free buns come individually packaged, which means customers will have to assemble their sandwiches themselves. The bun can be ordered with any of Chick-fil-A’s sandwich offerings, but it’ll cost an additional $1.15.

The fast-food chain says it added the bun to its menu in response to requests from customers. The bun is made from a mix of grains including sorghum, amaranth, millet, quinoa and teff.