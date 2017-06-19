Care about future of historic Seaholm Intake? Have your say this weekend

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The community will be able to give input on the next steps for the redevelopment of the historic Seaholm Intake building and surrounding three acres of parkland.

The event, scheduled for Saturday, June 24, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., will be held at several locations around Lady Bird Lake: Pfluger Bridge, Butler Park and Vic Mathias Auditorium Shores.

Kimberley McNeeley, acting director of the Austin Parks and Recreation Department, says they’re very interested in hearing the community’s vision for what is known as the Seaholm Waterfront.

“Making the public aware of the remarkable historic features of the Seaholm buildings and discussing different strategies and visions for future use with the community is what a project like this is all about,” McNeeley said.

An implementation study— at a cost of $450,000— is being led by Studio Gang, described by the city of Austin as an internationally recognized architecture and urbanism firm. Their research, “heavily reliant” on public input through meetings like the ones planned for Saturday, will provide a road map for future park improvements and the reuse of the Seaholm Intake structures, the city says.

Snacks and refreshments will be provided at the public input stations around the trail. Anyone unable to attend the event is encouraged to take an online survey and to visit www.seaholmwaterfront.org for information on future meetings.