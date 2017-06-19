Bicyclist’s shooting injuries spur Good Samaritans to start donation page

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Within hours of airing a report about a bicyclist who was shot and injured while riding on East Riverside Drive, KXAN viewers immediately wanted to know how they could help.

While KXAN could not set up a donation account for Alonso Solis, we did put Solis in contact with the people who were interested in helping him raise funds for his medical treatment. Since Solis only speaks Spanish, one Good Samaritan is using her friend to help translate his needs to the group currently organizing his GoFundMe page.

“We received information from Alonso to come up with the best solution to get his donations to him once the funds are raised,” said Sasha Knight, who is helping coordinate the donated funds. “We wanted to be quite sensitive considering this terrible attack happened to him just last week, and not overload him with too many questions at once.” The GoFundMe page has raised nearly $9,000 for Solis.

On June 7, Solis was hit by a random shotgun blast that caused extensive damage. When he was rushed to the hospital, medical staff said pellets entered his brain stem, which could’ve killed him. Doctors performed one surgery but another surgery still needs to be done.

Medical staff told Solis he can’t lift more than 2 pounds, which prevents him from doing his job as a carpet layer. He has four children and a wife back in Mexico; he worries about how he will provide for them.

According to an arrest affidavit, Merrick Isaacks, 19, fired the weapon from a car because he wanted to “blow off steam” after a fight with his girlfriend. He is currently charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.