Austin leaders lay out their claim that sanctuary city law is unconstitutional

AUSTIN (KXAN) — In preparation for next week’s hearing in front of a federal judge in San Antonio over the legality of the new sanctuary cities law, Austin’s mayor along with several city council members are holding a news conference on Monday afternoon to discuss why they believe the law is unconstitutional.

Earlier this month, Austin joined San Antonio, El Paso County and El Cenizo, Texas in their lawsuit challenging Senate Bill 4, which was signed into law by Gov. Greg Abbott in May. The Austin City Council first voted to authorize the lawsuit against the ban on May 18 in a 10-to-1 vote. Council Member Ellen Troxclair was the lone vote against the measure. Mayor Steve Adler and Council Members Greg Casar and Delia Garza believe the new law is vague and unconstitutional.

Garza and Casar — who has been arrested for staging a sit-in to protest SB 4 — will also file personal statements about why they see the law as unconstitutional.

“Through this law, [Abbott] cannot coerce us into betraying our immigrant communities, into turning our police against our immigrant communities. And even though this law tries to criminalize elected officials and even remove them from office for fighting for immigrants, we’re not going to be coerced and bullied into doing that,” said Casar the day he was arrested in May.

The preliminary injunction hearing is scheduled for Monday, June 26 in U.S. District Judge Orlando Garcia’s court.

KXAN.com will live stream the 5 p.m. news conference with Austin city officials in this story.