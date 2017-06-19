Austin Community College unveils campus carry recommendations

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Community College board of trustees presented their recommendations for campus carry, Monday night.

Under the law, going into effect on Aug. 1, 2017, students will be allowed to carry their gun as long as they have a license to carry and it is concealed.

Colleges are allowed to create exclusion zones — or areas where guns are not allowed. ACC’s zones include testing sites, child care areas and any area where minors are allowed. It also included any places where medical care is provided.

The college says they will also have temporary exclusion zones for things like college fairs, where high school students come to visit.

That means no guns will be allowed during certain time frames in those areas. ACC says they also looked into the idea of providing storage for guns on campus, but decided against it. Chris Cervini, ACC’s director of public affairs say their police department was very clear there should be as few opportunities as possible for people to be touching or moving their gun.

The University of Texas finalized its plans for how to implement campus carry in July 2016. The board of regents determined licensed gun owners can have a round in the chamber of semiautomatic weapons on campus, which is different than what the University of Texas at Austin president recommended.

The regents also decided to let professors ban guns from their personal offices.