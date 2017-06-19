Allen Townsend found guilty of 2014 murder in east Austin apartment

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Allen Townsend is guilty of the 2014 murder of a man at the Walnut Creek Apartments in east Austin, a jury decided Monday.

Townsend, 28, was charged in conjunction with Terry Stowers in the Nov. 25, 2014 murder of 31-year-old LeQuince Tomlin, who died after the men rushed their way into his apartment at 6409 Springdale Rd., ordered him to the floor, took money from Tomlin at gunpoint and then shot him, according to a police affidavit.

Police have said the two suspects were identified by a witness inside the apartment during a photo lineup.

A woman staying with Townsend also told police she saw him change into black clothing and ask for a bandana the night of the shooting. She also overheard a phone conversation in which Townsend asked someone for a gun.

Townsend’s trial started on June 12 and a jury found him guilty of murder in less than 45 minutes Monday morning. The sentencing phase for Townsend is expected to begin Monday afternoon. The defendant decided to have his sentencing determined by the judge.