AISD board approves $1.4 billion budget, land sale of $11.8 million

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin ISD could postpone their vote Monday night on calling a bond election for November. The school board adopted a $1.4 billion budget in a 7-0 vote with two absentions.

Before the meeting, Board President Kendall Pace said trustees will consider approving the bond project list first, and push the vote on calling a bond to next week.

Also on the agenda is approving the 2017-2018 budget, and executing the sale of two tracts of district-owned land to RSI Communities for a total of $11.8 million worth of AISD land. The board passed the land deal Monday evening.

The developer has agreed to buy 32 acres on the southeast corner of Loyola Lane and Ed Bluestein Boulevard for $7.2 million, and also purchase 12 acres south of East 51st Street known as the Service Center Land for $4.6 million.

According to AISD, RSI Communities plans to develop single-family housing, and has agreed to make sure 25 percent of the units meet the affordable housing criteria. Those units will also be marketed to AISD employees and families first, before the general public.

