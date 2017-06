A new book, Achievements in Black Austin, will be revealed at an event today. The book provides a historical collection and tells the story of more than 200 successful black people in Austin.

While Austin’s black population is shrinking, publisher of the book Anita Roberts, says her goal is to “preserve the history because there was a lot of talk about people leaving Austin”. Roberts sat down in studio with KXAN’s Gigi Barnett to talk about the book. Watch the interview here.