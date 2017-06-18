Need last minute Father’s Day plans? How about a cruise with dad?

Austin skyline from Lady Bird Lake. (Mark Batchelder/KXAN News)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Forget the ties and socks! 365ThingsAustin has a different idea for what you and your dad can do today to celebrate Father’s Day.

In partnership with Austin Tour Company, Capital Cruises and Uncle Billy’s Smokehouse and Brewery, 365ThingsAustin is hosting a Father’s Day BreBCruise Sunday.

By purchasing a $40 ticket, participants will have access to a pre-cruise happy hour from 12-2 p.m. at the YETI flagship with free beverages. The cruise will then set sail at 2 p.m. on Lady Bird Lake.

On the cruise, you and your dad can enjoy beers from Uncle Billy’s, pulled pork tacos, brisket sliders and much more, but of course you can BYOB. The cruise will be complete with live music featuring Austin’s Beat Bodega.

The boat will leave from Capital Cruises on Lady Bird Lake in front of the Hyatt Regency, and the cruise is not limited to dads and their children. All are welcome.

