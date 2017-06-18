Military hero McRaven having trouble as Texas chancellor

FILE - In this Aug. 21, 2014, file photo, U.S. Navy Adm. William McRaven, the next chancellor of the University of Texas System, addresses the Texas Board of Regents, in Austin, Texas. McRaven is running into political problems in his role as chancellor of the University of Texas System. The retired Navy admiral who planned the raid that killed Osama Bin Laden faces an uncertain future as chancellor, as his three-year contract expires at the end of 2017. After multiple clashes with lawmakers and a new makeup of the Board of Regents he works for, it’s an open question as to whether he’ll be back. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — American military hero Bill McRaven is running into political problems in Texas.

The retired Navy Admiral and former special operations leader, who planned the raid that killed Osama Bin Laden, now faces an uncertain future as chancellor of the University of Texas System.

After multiple clashes with lawmakers and a new makeup of the Board of Regents he works for, McRaven’s three-year contract expires at the end of the year and it’s an open question as to whether he’ll be back.

A tenure that started with promise has turned into a fight with state lawmakers over some of his plans for the system’s future. McRaven has said he’s waiting to hear from the Board of Regents to see if he’ll return. Regents are expected to discuss his future at two meetings this summer.

