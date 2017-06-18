Manor police rescue puppy from hot car at a Wal-Mart, arrest owner

MANOR, Texas (KXAN) – Manor police officers and a deputy from the Travis County Sheriff’s Office rescued an eight-week-old puppy from a locked car in a Wal-Mart parking lot Saturday afternoon, according to a report by the Manor Police Department.

It happened at about 4:08 p.m. at the store at 11923 US Highway 290 near FM 973 when a caller reported seeing a blond-colored puppy inside of a Ford Focus that was not running just as the temperature in Austin hit 100 degrees for the first time this year.

When police arrived, they said they could hear the puppy crying and panting and see it trying to hide under a rear passenger seat in an attempt to find shade.

The sun roof on the car was partially opened, so officers said they were able to use a tire iron to reach through and hit an unlock button to open the door and remove the puppy.

Officers said that the puppy was overheated, infested with fleas, had several lesions and appeared to be in poor condition.

The puppy’s owner, who police said is Chandler Bullen, 20, returned to his car from the store at about 4:22 p.m. Police said he told them that he’d been inside shopping for at least 30 minutes.

When they asked him why he didn’t leave the vehicle running to help keep the puppy cool, they said he told them, “I did not want to waste gas.”

Police said that the temperature at 4:30 p.m. in Manor was 99 degrees with a heat index of 109 degrees.

They arrested Bullen on a charge of Cruelty to Non Live Stock Animals, a Class A Misdemeanor, saying Bullen “knowingly and intentionally failed unreasonably to provide necessary shelter and water for an animal in his custody.”

Bullen’s bond was set at $4,000, and he could face up to a year in jail and a $4,000 fine if convicted.