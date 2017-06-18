Driver, 20s, dies after car strikes tree in Steiner Ranch

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) – A man in his 20s died after his car ran into a tree in the Steiner Ranch area of Travis County close to Lake Travis Sunday night, said Austin-Travis County EMS.

At about 9:34 p.m. a person called to report that a man was pinned in his car and unconscious in the 4200 block of Quinlan Park Road north of Steiner Ranch Boulevard and close to Steiner Ranch Elementary School.

When medics arrived, they said it was clear the man had critical, life-threatening injuries and was possibly dead.

They said they extracted him from his car and began resuscitation efforts, but he was later declared dead at the scene.

No one else was in the car, ATC EMS said. The Travis County Sheriff’s Office was assisting at the scene while medics were there, and The Texas Department of Public Safety was dispatched to take the lead in the investigation.

It’s not known at this time if Quinlan Park Road is closed to traffic. DPS told KXAN it would provide more information as it learned more about the accident and the scene.