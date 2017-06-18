Bastrop animal shelter halves adoption fees to help with overcrowding

BASTROP, Texas (KXAN) – The Bastrop County Animal Shelter is asking for help, saying it is overwhelmed with dogs and cats and is at 100 percent capacity.

To help relieve strain on the facility, they have cut adoption fees in half. You can see their adoptable animals online at this website.

Robert Hunt, the shelter’s manager, said they also run two specials year-round.

“We have a senior-for-senior program. That’s any animal that’s 5 years or older is considered a senior animal for a 50-or-older person,” he said.

Their other year-round special is geared toward the military.

“The other one we have is for our veterans and people who are active duty,” Hunt said. “We give them a 20 percent discount on top of any price that we are running.”

The shelter is closed Mondays and Tuesdays. They will be open again from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. And then they are open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sundays.

The shelter said prospective owners should know that animals at the Bastrop shelter are vaccinated and dewormed, but that doesn’t guarantee that they are fully healthy. The shelter said it advises new owners to have their new pet checked by a vet immediately after adopting them.

The shelter said it will provide a record of any medications and vaccinations that a pet has received so that they can take that documentation to the vet with them.

And if you can’t make it out to Bastrop to find a new pet, the Austin Animal Center has hundreds of cats available for adoption.

And right now, you don’t have to pay any fees to adopt one.

The center says all cats come spayed or neutered, as well as vaccinated and microchipped.

The no-fee weekend runs through Monday, June 19.