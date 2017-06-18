17 year old shot, killed in New Braunfels late Saturday

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas (KXAN) — A 17-year-old boy has died from a gunshot wound after being shot late Saturday.

New Braunfels Police responded to a call reporting a possible disturbance and shots fired in the 1500 block of Lahn Road. Officers arrived on the scene and located the victim, 17-year-old Conrad Kuntz.

Emergency Medical Services attempted lifesaving measures, but Kuntz died from his wound. Police say his next of kin has been notified and the Criminal Investigations Division of the New Braunfels Police Department is currently investigating the case.

Crime Stoppers are offering a $2,000 reward and ask that anyone with information about the incident call Crime Stoppers at 830-620-TIPS (8477).