Swimmers pack Blue Hole to beat the heat on first 100-degree day

WIMBERLEY, Texas (KXAN) — On the first day of the year to hit 100 degrees in central Texas, swimmers, both young and young at heart, filled the Blue Hole Regional Park swimming area to capacity several times Saturday.

The park only lets a couple hundred people in at a time. On Saturday, the staff closed off the swimming area two or three times to let people filter out for a minimum of two hours before opening it back up.

Despite the weekend milestone, which came three weeks earlier than average for the area, park officials say it still felt like a fairly typical Saturday as far as the number of people they admitted.

