Swimmers pack Blue Hole to beat the heat on first 100-degree day

By Published:
A swimmer cools off at Blue Hole Regional Park in Wimberley on June 17, 2017. (KXAN/Chris Davis)
A swimmer cools off at Blue Hole Regional Park in Wimberley on June 17, 2017. (KXAN/Chris Davis)

WIMBERLEY, Texas (KXAN) — On the first day of the year to hit 100 degrees in central Texas, swimmers, both young and young at heart, filled the Blue Hole Regional Park swimming area to capacity several times Saturday.

The park only lets a couple hundred people in at a time. On Saturday, the staff closed off the swimming area two or three times to let people filter out for a minimum of two hours before opening it back up.

Despite the weekend milestone, which came three weeks earlier than average for the area, park officials say it still felt like a fairly typical Saturday as far as the number of people they admitted.

On KXAN News at 9 and 10, Chris Davis takes you to the swimming hole to see how swimmers kept cool.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s