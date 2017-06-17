Man stabbed in south Austin, police searching for 4 suspects

KXAN (AUSTIN)– Police are searching for four suspects in connection to a stabbing in the parking lot of the Blunn Creek apartments in South Austin. The apartment complex is just north of the Walmart on East Ben White Boulevard, where the victim called police.

Police say they received the call around 11:49 a.m. Saturday from the victim who said he was suffering from a single stab wound. Austin-Travis County EMS transported him to St. David’s Medical Center in serious condition.

Police say the suspects are all Hispanic men in their 20’s. They left the scene in a black SUV.

It’s unclear what lead to the stabbing but police believe this is an isolated incident and there’s no threat to the public.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned for updates.