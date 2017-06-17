Juneteenth celebrations to cause road closures in Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A long standing tradition will take over Central Texas Saturday, with it will come road closures. The community is invited to come out to take part in Juneteenth.

The annual celebration commemorates the end of formal slavery in Texas on June 19 1865 — two years after President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation.

The events kick off in Austin this morning with a parade starting at 10 a.m. at Martin Luther King Boulevard and Comal Street. Then at noon the Austin Parks and Recreation Department will host its annual festival at the George Washington Carver Museum – featuring live music, a video game arcade, and a water balloon battle. You’re also invited to tour the museum’s permanent exhibit “Juneteen: A Celebration of Freedom.”

The Juneteenth 2k and parade this morning will travel along Martin Luther King Boulevard, Chicon Street, Rosewood Avenue, Chestnut Avenue and finish at Rosewood Park. Parade routes have been closed off since 5 a.m. and will continue to be closed throughout the parade but Airport Boulevard and 12th Street will be open for an alternate route. In addition to road closures, Capital Metro bus routes will be detoured around the parade route.

The City of Round Rock is also hosting celebrations this weekend with the Rhythm and Ribs Festival that started Friday and will continue today from 2 p.m. to midnight.

If you are planning on attending the parade, you can download the CapMetro App and use the Trip Planner feature or at capmetro.org or by calling the GO Line at 512-474-1200.