Johnston HS grads protest Eastside Memorial HS move to make room for LASA

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Long-time East Austinites spent Saturday afternoon protesting a plan to move Eastside Memorial High School to a new location.

During bond discussions last week at the Austin Independent School District board meeting, the administration talked about turning the current Eastside Memorial campus into the permanent home for the top-ranked Liberal Arts and Science Academy.

Moving LASA out of LBJ High School has been an on-going discussion for months. AISD has talked about moving LASA to the Alternative Learning Center, but is now floating around the idea of moving Eastside Memorial to the ALC.

Alumni of Johnston, which is now called Eastside Memorial, are not happy and say they should have been part of the discussion.

“We want Johnston to stay exactly where it is,” said Johnston Alum Gertrude Davis. “I mean it’s OK if you want to move a school, but why does it have to be Johnston High School? We have suffered enough.”

The school board is set to vote on calling a November 2017 bond election Monday. What’s going in the bond is not set in stone, but trustees have narrowed the list of needs to under $1 billion.