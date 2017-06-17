Johnston HS grads protest Eastside Memorial HS move to make room for LASA

By Published: Updated:
(Ignacio Garcia/KXAN)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Long-time East Austinites spent Saturday afternoon protesting a plan to move Eastside Memorial High School to a new location.

During bond discussions last week at the Austin Independent School District board meeting, the administration talked about turning the current Eastside Memorial campus into the permanent home for the top-ranked Liberal Arts and Science Academy.

Moving LASA out of LBJ High School has been an on-going discussion for months. AISD has talked about moving LASA to the Alternative Learning Center, but is now floating around the idea of moving Eastside Memorial to the ALC.

Alumni of Johnston, which is now called Eastside Memorial, are not happy and say they should have been part of the discussion.

“We want Johnston to stay exactly where it is,” said Johnston Alum Gertrude Davis. “I mean it’s OK if you want to move a school, but why does it have to be Johnston High School? We have suffered enough.”

The school board is set to vote on calling a November 2017 bond election Monday. What’s going in the bond is not set in stone, but trustees have narrowed the list of needs to under $1 billion.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s