Community teams challenge each other at Round Rock Fire Truck Pull

By Published:
Round Rock Fire Department fire truck. (KXAN File Photo/Ed Zavala)
Round Rock Fire Department fire truck. (KXAN File Photo/Ed Zavala)

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — Central Texans of all stripes — friends, family, colleagues — gathered in Round Rock Saturday to team up and see if they could pull a Round Rock fire engine 75 feet in the fastest time.

The annual Round Rock Fire Truck Pull event raises money to benefit more than 4,000 Special Olympics Texas athletes with intellectual disabilities in the Central Texas Area.

Members of the community entered in teams of 12 and put their biceps to use to pull the 55,000 pound vehicle.

The event is organized under Law Enforcement Torch Run, which is the largest grass-roots fundraising program for the Special Olympics. In 2016, the group raised $1.4 million to support Special Olympics athletes in Texas.

