Caldwell County fire burns 25 acres of grass, hay and trees

CALDWELL COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) – Firefighters from multiple agencies contained a 25-acre fire in Caldwell County that burned grass, trees and round hay bales Saturday afternoon, said Martin Ritchey, the chief of the Caldwell County Office of Emergency Management.

It happened along US Highway 183 near Anton’s Auction Service, Ritchey said.

The call for the fire came in at 3:26 p.m., and crews had it contained about 3 hours later at 6:30 p.m., he said.

It’s too early for investigators to have an official ruling on a cause, but the field at the location of the fire had recently been cut and bailed, so agricultural activity is suspected, Ritchey said.

No one was injured and no structures were damaged.

Agencies that participated in the response included Mid-County Fire and Rescue – ESD No. 4, the Luling Volunteer Fire Department, the Maxwell Community Volunteer Fire Department, the Southeast Caldwell County Volunteer Fire Department and the Caldwell County OEM.