Boy nearly drowns at Lake Travis Saturday

LAKE TRAVIS, Texas (KXAN) — Medics responded to the scene of a boy’s near drowning early Saturday evening on the north shore of Lake Travis, said Austin-Travis County EMS.

The call came in at about 6:20 p.m. to Bob Wentz Park, ATC EMS said.

At first, emergency crews requested assistance from STARFlight, but after they had the boy out of the water and treated him, they called off air transport. Medics then took him by ambulance to Dell Children’s Medical Center.

There is no word on the boy’s current condition.