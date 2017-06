Related Coverage Beyonce is having twins!

LOS ANGELES (KXAN) – Blue Ivy isn’t the only child anymore.

E! News is reporting that Beyonce has given birth to twins in Los Angeles, according to several sources they have spoken to.

The network said that her husband Jay Z and Blue Ivy were spotted together at a Los Angeles area hospital on Thursday.

Beyonce announced that she was pregnant with twins back on Feb. 1, 2017 in a famous Instragram post.