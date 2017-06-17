Benefit held to help employees who lost jobs in Wimberley cafe fire

By Published:
Cypress Creek Cafe after fire (KXAN photo)
Cypress Creek Cafe after fire (KXAN photo)

WIMBERLEY, Texas (KXAN) — Musicians, friends and community members gathered in Wimberley Saturday to raise money for 54 workers from Cypress Creek Cafe who lost their jobs when fire destroyed the restaurant and music venue less than a month ago.

The much-loved Wimberley venue burned during Memorial Day weekend.

During the 2015 floods, the owners of the cafe hosted fundraisers of their own to help residents. And now the tables are turned.

This weekend’s benefit aimed to raise $50,000 to help those 54 employees bridge the gap until they find new jobs, or until the owners rebuild.

“It’s never going to ease the pain totally because, you know, Cypress Creek was more than just a building,” said benefit organizer Marvin Bottera. “It was more than a place to go and have a drink or listen to music or have a meal. It was a family.”

A number of bands reached out to Bottera to help, and he said they’ll hold more fundraisers.

