Woman claims she was told by salon she’s “too big” for pedicure

DENVER, North Carolina (NBC News) — A North Carolina woman says a nail salon turned her away because of her weight.

Tiffany Nelson says she’s been going to QC Nails in Denver. for more than a year, but was recently told they can no longer provide manicures or pedicures because she’s too heavy for their spa chairs.

Nelson says she was told “Our chairs will break, you’re too big of a girl to sit in our chairs.”

“That’s not okay,” Nelson says. “It’s not okay to body shame people. It’s not okay to discriminate against anyone.”

It’s not against the law for a private business to deny someone service because of their weight, but Nelson says, that doesn’t make it right.

She says if QC Nails has a policy about who can sit in the chairs and who can’t, they should post it.

The owner says he plans to put up signs soon.

More: http://bit.ly/2rkQjyH