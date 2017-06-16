VIDEO: Ohio woman leads police on chase in reverse

KXAN Staff Published:
Chase in reverse in Centerville, Ohio. (NBC News)
Chase in reverse in Centerville, Ohio. (NBC News)

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (KXAN) — Car chases are not unusual, but a chase where the suspect is driving in reverse for a good amount of time is.

Dash camera video from Centerville, Ohio shows police chasing after a woman in a truck who is flying down the highway backwards on June 9. When the woman does try to turn the truck around to go in the correct direction, she clips the patrol car and then takes off down an enbankment.

The officer followed the driver for a few more minutes but ended the chase due to concerns for public safety. Just a few moments after ending the chase, the woman crashed her truck and had to be hospitalized.

 

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s