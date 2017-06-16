VIDEO: Ohio woman leads police on chase in reverse

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (KXAN) — Car chases are not unusual, but a chase where the suspect is driving in reverse for a good amount of time is.

Dash camera video from Centerville, Ohio shows police chasing after a woman in a truck who is flying down the highway backwards on June 9. When the woman does try to turn the truck around to go in the correct direction, she clips the patrol car and then takes off down an enbankment.

The officer followed the driver for a few more minutes but ended the chase due to concerns for public safety. Just a few moments after ending the chase, the woman crashed her truck and had to be hospitalized.