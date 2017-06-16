Typhoon Texas offers free entry for fathers this weekend

Aaron J. Derton Published:
FILE - Texas Typhoon in Pflugerville (Courtesy: City of Pflugerville)
FILE - Texas Typhoon in Pflugerville (Courtesy: City of Pflugerville)

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — With temperatures expected to hit triple digits this weekend, a trip to the water park might be the best bet.

This week, Pflugerville’s Typhoon Texas is offering free entry to dads on Father’s Day. The deal is good for Saturday or Sunday. However, in order to get the free ticket for fathers, you must purchase a regular admission ticket for someone taller tthan 48 inches.

The park is open is open from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday, and 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday.

Typhoon Texas opened Memorial Day weekend under new ownership.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s