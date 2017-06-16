Typhoon Texas offers free entry for fathers this weekend

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — With temperatures expected to hit triple digits this weekend, a trip to the water park might be the best bet.

This week, Pflugerville’s Typhoon Texas is offering free entry to dads on Father’s Day. The deal is good for Saturday or Sunday. However, in order to get the free ticket for fathers, you must purchase a regular admission ticket for someone taller tthan 48 inches.

The park is open is open from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday, and 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday.

Typhoon Texas opened Memorial Day weekend under new ownership.