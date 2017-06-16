Top 5 videos of the week on KXAN.com

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Within seconds of a trooper asking, “What’s going on?” a man jumped out of a car carrying a baby — an 8-month-old girl — who was choking.

The trooper and the parents ran back toward his cruiser as the trooper dislodges the item obstructing the girl’s airway. Within a minute, you can hear the baby start crying as she’s able to breathe on her own.

The video of the frantic moments for the trooper and parents is the top video on KXAN.com this week. Another one of our top 5 videos this week was a story from October 2016, after European media recently covered the death of an Austin teen who died months after getting a bedside concert from musician Florence Welch.