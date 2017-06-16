Summer Fan Drive raises more than $120K

AUSTIN (KXAN) — More than $120,000 was raised in the Summer Fan Drive.

A reminder: this is the beginning of the fan drive, not the end. KXAN mascot Kaxan made his second appearance of the night signing “pawtographs” at Hanover’s happy hour on Interstate 35 Friday evening, as around 360 fans were donated throughout the day.

That's a wrap! THANK YOU to everyone who came out or volunteered at #FansFromFans and helped us raise over $120k! #SFD27 pic.twitter.com/h5aHQyQSpe — Summer Fan Drive (@SummerFanDrive) June 17, 2017

Fans from Fans 2017!