Summer Fan Drive raises more than $120K

AUSTIN (KXAN) — More than $120,000 was raised in the Summer Fan Drive.
Family Eldercare says Friday was a huge success, and it’s not too late to donate. Go to our donation link here.
A reminder: this is the beginning of the fan drive, not the end. KXAN mascot Kaxan made his second appearance of the night signing “pawtographs” at Hanover’s happy hour on Interstate 35 Friday evening, as around 360 fans were donated throughout the day.
Fans from Fans 2017!
Fans from Fans 2017! x
Latest Galleries
-
Congressional Baseball Game
-
Stolen mail
-
Fredericksburg Peaches 2017 season
-
Austin joins list of major cities monitoring urban wildlife
-
Austin joins list of major cities monitoring urban wildlife
-
Rare twin horses born in Bastrop County
-
Richard Overton turns 111
-
Pre-K students release ladybugs
-
Whole Foods Market’s 365 in Cedar Park
-
Whole Foods Market’s 365 in Cedar Park