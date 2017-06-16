Summer Fan Drive raises more than $120K

KXAN Staff Published:
Embassy Suites donating fans in bulk at Threadgills on June 16, 2017. (KXAN Photo/Mark Batchelder)
Embassy Suites donating fans in bulk at Threadgills on June 16, 2017. (KXAN Photo/Mark Batchelder)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — More than $120,000 was raised in the Summer Fan Drive.

Family Eldercare says Friday was a huge success, and it’s not too late to donate. Go to our donation link here.

A reminder: this is the beginning of the fan drive, not the end. KXAN mascot Kaxan made his second appearance of the night signing “pawtographs” at Hanover’s happy hour on Interstate 35 Friday evening, as around 360 fans were donated throughout the day.

Fans from Fans 2017!

