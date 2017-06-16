Round Rock installing 75 bus stops for new Cap Metro service

Published:
Construction of a bus stop in Round Rock for Capital Metro bus service. (City of Round Rock)
Construction of a bus stop in Round Rock for Capital Metro bus service. (City of Round Rock)

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — As Austin’s suburbs continue to grow, public transportation is also making its way to those areas.

Construction crews in Round Rock are currently installing 75 bus stops throughout the city, as the city welcomes Capital Metro bus service slated to start on Aug. 21. The service will be provided by Capital Metro through a contract with the city.

“It’s great to see tangible progress being made to provide our residents expanded transit services in the near future,” said Round Rock Transportation Services Director Gary Hudder in a press release. The work on the new stops will continue for the next six weeks.

New Routes 50 and 51 will operate weekdays between 6:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Route 52 will run weekdays from the Tech Ridge Park & Ride to the Round Rock Transit Center at 300 W. Bagdad Ave. Its service will operate two morning trips and two afternoon trips, with limited stops along the route. Route 980 Express service will begin weekday operations once the MoPac managed lanes are opened. It will run from the Round Rock Transit Center to the Park & Ride at New Life Baptist Church and then continue service into downtown Austin.

Fares will be consistent with the Capital Metro system and will be honored seamlessly from Round Rock to Austin.

 

