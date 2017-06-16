PHOTOS: Fan Fare Friday

AUSTIN (KXAN) — KXAN is proud to partner with Family Eldercare for the 27th annual Summer Fan Drive, benefiting local residents who cannot afford — or do not have — air conditioning.
We encourage you to come join KXAN at Fans from Fans, taking place from 7 a.m.-1 p.m. at Threadgill’s at 301 W. Riverside Dr., then from 4-7 p.m. at Hanover’s 2.0 in Round Rock at 16912 N. Interstate 35. You can donate online anytime here.
Here’s just some of the sights to be seen across Austin Friday:
Fan Fare Friday
Fan Fare Friday x
