PHOTOS: Fan Fare Friday

Related Coverage 80-year-old volunteer keeps Summer Fan Drive in motion

AUSTIN (KXAN) — KXAN is proud to partner with Family Eldercare for the 27th annual Summer Fan Drive, benefiting local residents who cannot afford — or do not have — air conditioning.

We encourage you to come join KXAN at Fans from Fans, taking place from 7 a.m.-1 p.m. at Threadgill’s at 301 W. Riverside Dr., then from 4-7 p.m. at Hanover’s 2.0 in Round Rock at 16912 N. Interstate 35. You can donate online anytime here.

Here’s just some of the sights to be seen across Austin Friday:

Fan Fare Friday View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Fan Fare Friday (KXAN photo) Fan Fare Friday (KXAN photo) Fan Fare Friday (KXAN photo) Fan Fare Friday (KXAN photo) Fan Fare Friday (KXAN photo) Fan Fare Friday (KXAN photo) Fan Fare Friday (KXAN photo) Fan Fare Friday (KXAN photo) Fan Fare Friday (KXAN photo) Fan Fare Friday (KXAN photo) Fan Fare Friday (KXAN photo) Fan Fare Friday (KXAN photo) Fan Fare Friday (KXAN photo) Fan Fare Friday (KXAN photo) Fan Fare Friday (KXAN photo) Fan Fare Friday (KXAN photo) Fan Fare Friday (KXAN photo)