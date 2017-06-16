Musicians rally behind popular Wimberley cafe destroyed by fire

WIMBERLEY, Texas (KXAN) — It’s been more than two weeks since a devastating overnight fire that destroyed one of Wimberley’s most popular businesses.

That morning, owners Randy and Trish Uselton watched as their business burned, the flames and smoke covering their town. Cypress Creek Cafe was more than just their livelihood, it was a bedrock to the community.

“‘CCC’ means an incredible amount of importance to me and to so many others in this community,” said Marvin Bottera.

Bottera’s band is one of several playing a benefit concert for the workers of Cypress Creek Cafe Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at The Waters Point at 13401 Ranch Rd 12 in Wimberley.

Each band playing Saturday regularly took the stage at Cypress Creek Cafe through the years.

Bottera is proud of how his community has organized to lift the Useltons and their more than 50 employees from the ashes of that late-May fire.

In Bottera’s view, Cypress Creek Cafe deserves the support.

“It can’t be overstated how much they’ve given to this community for so many years,” said Marvin Bottera.

The Uselton’s turned their venue into a major evacuation center during 2015 flooding, being one of the only places in town that still had power at the time.

“It’s our hub and it’s what we set ourselves around when we’re trying to get through a loss or when we experience something,” Wimberley Mayor Mac McCullough told KXAN the morning of the fire. “For one of those pieces… to be totally wiped out, that’s going to take a hard lick on us.”

Bottera says it’s fitting for the musicians who performed on the cafe’s stage to use their music to help the business recover.

“Cypress Creek Cafe is a place that has to come back, and so we want to do all we can to support that effort,” he said.

Randy Uselton met with insurance representatives Thursday. He told KXAN that he and his wife are grateful for all the community support. He also said his family has good insurance and will recover. Because of that, they’d like any and all fundraising efforts being directed towards helping their employees, many of whom are still without jobs.