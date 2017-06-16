Man accused of trying to fly out of Austin airport with loaded gun

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man who was traveling out of Austin-Bergstrom International Airport on Wednesday was arrested after authorities say they found a loaded gun in his carry-on backpack.

According to an arrest affidavit, 29-year-old Jeffery McAfee of Hallettsville, was going through a security checkpoint when a Transportation Security Administration agent saw on an X-ray what appeared to be a firearm in his backpack. When officers arrived and questioned McAfee, he said he owned a gun but he didn’t have a license to carry it.

When the officer asked if he knew where his gun was, McAfee “hesitated and asked ‘Is it in my bag?'” When authorities searched his backpack, they found a small revolver loaded with six bullets.

McAfee was arrested and charged with places where weapons are prohibited, which is a third-degree felony.