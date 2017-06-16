Low-cost heartworm treatment now offered by Emancipet

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Treating a dog that has heartworms can be cost prohibitive for some dog owners, with the average treatment price running around $1,000.

In an effort to cut the cost, Emancipet Central Austin is offering heartworm treatment at a lower cost so more owners can get their pets healthy. Emancipet says their prices range from $224-$594 depending on the size of the dog.

The non-profit treats heartworm disease by treating dogs with three injections of a drug called Immiticide. The treatment kills the adult heartworms quickly and reduces the amount of damage they inflict on the heart and lungs.

“A million households each year are forced to give up their beloved pets, mostly for financial reasons,” says Emancipet CEO Amy Mills. “Removing the income barrier, and bringing these critical services to communities where they are needed most, keeps pets healthy and at home with families who love them.”

According to the American Heartworm Society, Texas has the fourth highest number of heartworm disease incidences in the U.S. due to our warm temperatures and mosquito population. To prevent heartworms, dog owners should have their dog on a preventive medication.

Heartworm treatment is performed by appointment only. For more information about Emancipet Central Austin’s heartworm treatment for dogs, visit http://emancipet.org/services/heartworm-treatment-faq/ or call 512-587-7729.