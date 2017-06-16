Group asks AISD to halt demolition of T.A. Brown Elementary

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Travis County Taxpayers Union is asking the Austin Independent School District to halt the demolition plans for T.A. Brown Elementary School.

TCTU Director and former Austin City Council Member Don Zimmerman wants a second opinion on the structural condition of the foundation, after an engineer’s report uncovered structural problems in November of 2016, and led the district to make the decision to close the campus for the remainder of the school year.

“We have reason to suspect that ‘engineering studies,’ generated by sole-source consultant group AECOM, exaggerated claims of structural deterioration at T.A. Brown Elementary, and possibly other facilities, for the political motivation of gaining voter sympathy and support for the exorbitant $1 billion Bond contemplated for Nov. 2017,” said Don Zimmerman in a statement.

The group, who has a history of fighting school bond elections, says they have filed an extensive public information request for detailed engineering studies, and are also requesting a separate structural inspection, from a different consultant who answers solely to the AISD Board of Trustees.

The requests come four days before the AISD school board is set to vote on calling a November 2017 bond election, which would likely include money to build a new campus for T.A. Brown Elementary.

