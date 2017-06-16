Give Your Home a Major Lift at This One Stop Shop

By Published:

Pirch knows adding sinks, showers, and fixtures to your home is an investment, and that’s why they want you to come inside and take your time trying everything.  We got to check out some of their coolest products. Pirch is located in The Domain Northside at 11801 Domain Blvd, #100.

 

For more information go to https://www.pirch.com/home.

 

Sponsored by Pirch Domain Northside . Opinions expressed by guests on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.

Related Posts

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s