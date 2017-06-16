Fasten celebrates 1 year in Austin with big party

Fasten logo. (KXAN Photo)
AUSTIN (KXAN) — With Uber and Lyft poaching away ride-hailing customers in Austin, local app Fasten is making sure its customers stay with them by having a big party for its first anniversary.

Fasten is celebrating its first full year in business and its 3-millionth ride by throwing a free, all-day event called FastenFest on Saturday, June 17. The festival will have free drinks, food, bands and games.

Earlier this month, Fare closed up shop due to loss of business. Just this week, RideAustin announced it was slashing its fares to be a penny cheaper than the big two companies. The company said it saw a 36 percent decline in business when Uber and Lyft reentered the market.

Details on the event:

  • Where: Fair Market, 1100 E. 5th St. Austin
  • When: Saturday, June 17 from 11 a.m. -1 a.m.

