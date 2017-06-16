Elderly Texas woman won’t be charged in Kansas airport clash

Associated Press Published:
Lila May Bryan (Courtesy: Sedgwick County Sheriff)
Lila May Bryan (Courtesy: Sedgwick County Sheriff)

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) – An 82-year-old Texas woman who got into a scuffle with a Wichita airport security agent will not face charges.

Wichita City Attorney Jennifer Magana said the case against Lila Bryan was dismissed Friday at the request of the security agent.

Bryan, of Mesquite, Texas, was cited by police May 31 for misdemeanor battery after she hit a Transportation Security Administration agent at Wichita’s Dwight Eisenhower Airport. The TSA said Bryan became upset after the agent tried to confiscate a bottle of foaming hand gel that was too large to carry on the plane.

She was arrested, photographed and fingerprinted before being freed.

Bryan told The Associated Press after her arrest that she was exhausted and had forgotten to take her medication before the confrontation.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s