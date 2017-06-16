Dead bat found in Buda, city issues alert

BUDA, Texas (KXAN) — The city of Buda is issuing an alert to residents after a dead bad was found in the 500 block of Cullen Boulevard Thursday.

The Department of State Health Services tried to test the bat for rabies but it was untestable due to being so decomposed. The city is asking people who may have come into contact with the bat to call the following numbers:

  • City of Buda Animal Control 1-512-312-1001
  • Hays County Health Department 1-512-393-5525
  • Department of State Health Services Zoonosis Control 1-254-778-6744

Earlier this week, a bat in Kyle tested positive for rabies. The bat was found in the area of Pin Oak Drive on Tuesday.

If you see a dead bat, health officials say do not touch it but rather call your animal control office.

 

