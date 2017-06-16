Body found in Lady Bird Lake near South Lakeshore Boulevard

AUSTIN (KXAN) — First responders descended on the south shore of Lady Bird Lake, just east of the Interstate 35 bridge, after a body was found in the water, Friday evening.

Austin-Travis County EMS says the victim is a man in his 30s. Austin police are investigating at the scene.

At 7:04 p.m., the Austin Fire Department water rescue task force was called to the 2000 block of Lakeshore Blvd.

Around two weeks ago, dive crews recovered the body of a swimmer in Lady Bird Lake near South First Street.