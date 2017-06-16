Body found in Lady Bird Lake near South Lakeshore Boulevard

Austin police on the south shore of Lady Bird Lake near Lakeshore Boulevard following reports of a body on June 16, 2017 (KXAN Photo/Chris Nelson)
Austin police on the south shore of Lady Bird Lake near Lakeshore Boulevard following reports of a body on June 16, 2017 (KXAN Photo/Chris Nelson)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — First responders descended on the south shore of Lady Bird Lake, just east of the Interstate 35 bridge, after a body was found in the water, Friday evening.

Austin-Travis County EMS says the victim is a man in his 30s. Austin police are investigating at the scene.

At 7:04 p.m., the Austin Fire Department water rescue task force was called to the 2000 block of Lakeshore Blvd.

  • KXAN has a crew at the scene. We’ll update this page as we get additional information. 

Around two weeks ago, dive crews recovered the body of a swimmer in Lady Bird Lake near South First Street.

A first responder on the south shore of Lady Bird Lake on June 16, 2017 following reports of a body in the water near Lakeshore Boulevard. (KXAN Photo/Chris Nelson)
A first responder on the south shore of Lady Bird Lake on June 16, 2017 following reports of a body in the water near Lakeshore Boulevard. (KXAN Photo/Chris Nelson)

