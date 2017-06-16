Austin hit-and-run victim wonders why no charges filed months after crash

AUSTIN (KXAN) — It’s going to take time — if it happens at all — until an Austin man is able to walk normally again.

The motorcycle Joel Benson was riding back in February smashed into a car that turned in front of him. The car then drove off, leaving Benson in the road with a fractured skull and shattered knee.

Months later, undertaking physical therapy to help restore his leg, Benson is upset the police investigation into the crash hasn’t progressed further. A police report he shared with KXAN shows witnesses recorded the license plate number and police tracked down the driver’s name and address on the registration.

Nearly four months after the crash, no charges have been filed and the investigation remains open.

