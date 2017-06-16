Amazon buys Austin-based Whole Foods

AUSTIN (KXAN) — One of Austin’s most prominent home-grown businesses is being bought out by Amazon. On Friday, Amazon announced they were acquiring Whole Foods Market for $42 per share in an all-cash purchase of approximately $13.7 billion.

“Millions of people love Whole Foods Market because they offer the best natural and organic foods, and they make it fun to eat healthy,” said Jeff Bezos, Amazon founder and CEO in a statement. “Whole Foods Market has been satisfying, delighting and nourishing customers for nearly four decades – they’re doing an amazing job and we want that to continue.”

Whole Foods will continue to operate stores under the Whole Foods brand. The CEO of the grocery store chain, John Mackey, will remain as CEO and stay at the Austin headquarters.

“This partnership presents an opportunity to maximize value for Whole Foods Market’s shareholders, while at the same time extending our mission and bringing the highest quality, experience, convenience and innovation to our customers,” said John Mackey, Whole Foods Marketco-founder and CEO.

The parties expect to close the transaction during the second half of 2017.