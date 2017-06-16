Amanda Sits Down with ‘This Is Us’

It’s the show that’s captured America’s heart, and personally, we never miss it. This Is Us director Ken Olin and star Milo Ventimiglia were recently in town for the Austin Television Festival….we caught up with them for a bit to talk tv, tears and season two of their hit show. You can catch season 2 this fall right here on KXAN, and you can watch the first season streaming at NBC.com.
