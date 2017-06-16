A Great Cause That’s All It’s Quacked Up to Be

It’s a super fun event that will have birds of a feather flocking together for a wonderful cause.
Michele Glaze is with the Boys and Girls clubs of the Austin Area. She dropped by with more on the Austin Duck Derby.

The Austin Duck Derby benefits the Austin Boys and Girls Club Foundation.
It’s happening Saturday August 5th at 11 a-m downtown on the Ann Richards Bridge.
Go to AustinDuckDerby.com for more information or to register to adopt a duck!

 

