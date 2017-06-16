6 displaced after north Austin house fire

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A smoke alarm is being credited with saving the lives of six people, including a one-year-old child, who were home when their duplex burned early Monday morning.

Austin firefighters responded around 1 a.m. to the 1000 block of Bird Creek Drive after reports of smoke pouring out from one side of the home. When crews arrived they found heavy fire that they had contained within about 10 minutes.

No injuries were reported and investigators are working to determine the cause.

The Red Cross is working to help those who were displaced.

1013 Bird Creek. Fire has been knocked down. No reported injuries. At least 6 people will be displaced pic.twitter.com/QgJXX0aERh — Austin Fire Info (@AustinFireInfo) June 16, 2017