VIDEO: Driver fights with homeless man in Austin traffic

By Published:
A homeless man and an Austin driver fight at US 183 and I-35 on June 15, 2017 (Courtesy/Kristi Hammonds)
A homeless man and an Austin driver fight at US 183 and I-35 on June 15, 2017 (Courtesy/Kristi Hammonds)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A fight between a homeless man offering to wash car windows and a driver escalated Thursday when the driver shoved the homeless man into a lane of traffic.

The video, taken by Kristi Hammonds at around 4:30 p.m. at US 183 and Interstate 35, starts when the driver is already out his car.

While you can’t hear what the two men were saying, at one point the driver appears to be walking back to his car before charging at the homeless man, and then seemingly throwing him into traffic.

A pickup truck moving toward the men was able to stop in time. The homeless man then comes at the driver with his window washing gear and hits and jabs at the man. Someone else in the white car then drives away.

As Hammonds drove away and the video ends, the driver was still out of his car. The witness says she plans to contact police to report the incident, noting that all the homeless man did was ask to wash the car windows before the driver jumped out of his car.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s