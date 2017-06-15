VIDEO: Driver fights with homeless man in Austin traffic

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A fight between a homeless man offering to wash car windows and a driver escalated Thursday when the driver shoved the homeless man into a lane of traffic.

The video, taken by Kristi Hammonds at around 4:30 p.m. at US 183 and Interstate 35, starts when the driver is already out his car.

While you can’t hear what the two men were saying, at one point the driver appears to be walking back to his car before charging at the homeless man, and then seemingly throwing him into traffic.

A pickup truck moving toward the men was able to stop in time. The homeless man then comes at the driver with his window washing gear and hits and jabs at the man. Someone else in the white car then drives away.

As Hammonds drove away and the video ends, the driver was still out of his car. The witness says she plans to contact police to report the incident, noting that all the homeless man did was ask to wash the car windows before the driver jumped out of his car.