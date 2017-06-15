VIDEO: Burglar breaks into Central Austin hair salon, steals safe

Suspect gains entry to the Urban Betty hair salon on West 38th St. on June 15, 2017 (Courtesy/Chelle Neff)
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Surveillance video from a Central Austin hair salon shows just how quickly a burglar can break in and get out of a business with — in this case — a safe.

It happened around 4 a.m. Thursday at the Urban Betty hair salon at 1206 W. 38th St., across the street from Seton Medical Center Austin.

The video shows the suspect throwing something at the glass door, before eventually kicking and pushing the glass through the door frame and climbing through. In less than 10 seconds, he is out the door with the safe in hand.

The owner, Chelle Neff, says the suspect got access to a credit card kept in the safe, using it at a gas station, a pharmacy and a Redbox.

The business is asking you to contact them if you recognize the suspect.

KXAN is reaching out to Austin police for any additional information available.

The aftermath of a burglary at the Urban Betty hair salon on West 38th Street on June 15, 2017 (Courtesy/Chelle Neff)
