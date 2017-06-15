Rabies Alert: Test results from man bit by bat in Kyle come back positive

FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources shows a northern long-eared bat. (Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources via AP, File)

KYLE, Texas (KXAN) — Test results from a man bit by a bat in Kyle on Tuesday have come back positive for rabies, according to the Hays County Sheriff’s Office.

The bite happened in the area of Pin Oak Drive at around 4 p.m., deputies say. Neighbors are being urged not to pick up any bats they find lying on the ground. If you do come across a dead bat, call the Animal Control Unit in your area so they can dispose of the bat after testing it.

Hays County has put out several rabies alerts in recent months, including a case in March involving a live bat determined to have rabies at 1100 North Main St. in Buda.

Anyone who has come in contact with a bat should call the Hays County Health Department at 512-393-5525.

