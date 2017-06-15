Official: Russian hackers targeted Dallas voter registration

DALLAS (AP) — A top Texas elections official says Russian hackers attempted to access voter registration rolls in Dallas County before November’s presidential election.

County elections administrator Toni Pippins-Poole says the U.S. Department of Homeland Security in October alerted elections offices about some 600 IP addresses linked to Russian hackers.

She told The Dallas Morning News that Dallas County scanned county servers for those IP addresses — numeric designations that identify a location on the internet — and found 17 matches for hackers who tried to gain access.

Federal authorities have confirmed some of those attempts came from Russian IP addresses.

Pippins-Poole says the hacking attempts failed.

Homeland Security officials said in September that hackers believed to be Russian agents had targeted voter registration systems in more than 20 states.

___

Information from: The Dallas Morning News, http://www.dallasnews.com