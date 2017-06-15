Mexican national who attacked ICE officer gets 18 months in federal prison

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Mexican national who pleaded guilty to assaulting a federal deportation officer in Austin four months ago has been sentenced to 18 months in federal prison. Officials said he was initially facing up to 20 years.

Hugo Baltazar-Ramirez, 23, was pulled over by the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent at around 6:05 a.m. on Feb. 10, near US 183 and Woodland Village Drive in northwest Austin.

Austin police rushed to the scene after the ICE agent radioed that Baltazar-Ramirez was grabbing for his gun.

The man was taken into custody before APD officers arrived to the scene. The ICE officer was treated and released from the hospital.

“This was a situation where ICE agents, federal agents, were here conducting an operation,” APD Interim Police Chief Brian Manley said at a press conference after the incident. “They have full jurisdiction and they’re allowed to do that and they got in a circumstance where they needed help and we will always help a fellow officer especially when we’re receiving the reports we received today.”

Baltazar-Ramirez was one of 51 foreign nationals arrested that week in the Austin-area as part of ICE operations resulting in almost 700 arrests nationwide.