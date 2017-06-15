Man killed in head-on West Anderson Ln. crash identified

Related Coverage Man killed, one injured in north Austin crash

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Daniel R. Sullins has been identified by Austin police as the man killed in a crash on West Anderson Lane over the weekend.

Fifty-eight-year-old Sullins, driving a 2000 blue Honda Civic, was heading westbound in the 1300 block of West Anderson at around 10:30 p.m. Saturday, just west of North Lamar Boulevard, when he veered to the left across the turn lane and into the path of a Toyota Tacoma, according to police.

Sullins’s vehicle crashed into the front of the Tacoma. He was pronounced dead at the scene. One person in the Tacoma was treated for non-life threatening injuries by Austin-Travis County EMS.

Austin police are still investigating the crash. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Vehicular Homicide Unit detectives at 512-974-5594.